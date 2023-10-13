DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready to be spooky this weekend with the return of Dayton’s Front Street Halloween Market! Front Street’s Marketing Manager Samantha Mang visited Living Dayton on Friday decked out as a witch for this weekend’s festivities!

Put your best spooky foot forward, come dressed up in costume and treat bag in hand because kids will have the opportunity to start their trick-or-treating early! With over 250 local artists, you will be overwhelmed with original artwork, home decor, jewelry, clothing and more. Not to mention, food trucks will be lining the street for you to enjoy your day!

Details:

Sunday, October 15

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

1001 East second street, Dayton

(937) 331-9061



With free pumpkin painting for the kids, this family-friendly event helps you get ready to be spooky! For more information, click here or watch the video above!