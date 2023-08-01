DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)-– Community Blood Center is challenging Ohioans to donate more blood this summer with a prize many football fans can’t turn down.

From July 31-September 3, everyone who registers will be put into a drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets! The “Let’s Go with Joe!” campaign gives donors a chance to follow quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl.

Mark Pompilio, Public Relations and Marketing Manager of CBC, says they are facing a critical shortage of type O blood and are hoping a pair of season tickets to the Jungle make it all worth it to donors.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

To learn more information, watch the video above or click here.