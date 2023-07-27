DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Summertime brings high temperatures which likely results in some need for paving repairs. But, there are some scammers out there who are capitalizing on the need for contractors.

Sherri Sword, Better Business Bureau serving Dayton & Miami Valley, says they see the number or scams reported skyrocket specifically in summertime due to fake contractors claiming they can repave your driveways.

Sword says the most common ways scammers may approach you vary between showing up unexpectedly on your doorstep and claiming they have just enough supplies from a previous job to do yours at a huge discount. They may even request payment upfront. However, even if the scammers start the project, they may randomly leave and never return.

Sword says the best way to prevent becoming a victim of pavement scammers include refusing to allow any work without a signed contract, do plenty of research beforehand and verify reviews and stay up to date on scams in your neighborhood with the BBB!

The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker allows you to see reports of scams across the country and ones reported in your own neighborhood. Sword says staying one step ahead will help never become a victim of scams.



