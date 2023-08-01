DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Hundreds of local artists will be swarming downtown Dayton this weekend to showcase and educate art-goers in the seventh annual Art in the City event.

From 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 5,over 300 local artists will be stationed at various downtown locations to perform, teach, demonstrate and educate viewers who are eager to learn new artistic tips. Lynn Robertson, Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Special Events Manager, says a crucial part of this event is having reliable, sustainable and fun volunteers.

Projects selected and funded through the 2023 Experiential Grant Program were chosen with you in mind!

Block printing project with Leesa Haapapuro – Paint a stylized letter using pre-engraved printmaking blocks

Build a badge with the Dayton Art Institute – Use a button-making machine to create a unique piece of art!

Chalk the Walk with Boy Blue – Color ocean-themed designs in a community chalk mural by Boy Blue

Community skyline painting with the Westside Makerspace – Use acrylic pieces to create a larger-than-life skyline design

Decorate zippered pouches with Dayton Sewing Collaborative – Decorate pre-made nylon pouches with fabric pens or learn how to make your own with a sewing machine!

Introduction to Belly Dance Basics with Zattana Al-Naseem – All ages are welcome to learn basic belly dance movements and steps

Learn plein air sketching with Urban Sketchers – Cover the sketching basics with watercolors, pens, and a small sketchbook

Line Dancing with Jai – Learn step-by-step instructions for a dance to perform together

Living photo opp with Tiffany Clark – Walk into a painting with painted props and live models painted on-site

Paper Collage Workshop with the African American Visual Artists Guild – Create an abstract collage with different kinds of paper

Peace & Harmony brush painting with Yufeng Wang – Learn the ancient art of East Asian brush painting techniques with a live demonstration and workshop led by Yufeng Wang

Playwright Race pop-up performances – Actors from the Human Race Theatre incorporate your suggestions into their performances

Spin Art T-Shirts with Front Street – Design your own t-shirt to take home

Art Full Circle: A Fine Arts Showcase in the Dayton Arcade: Nine rotating artists perform demonstrations of their respective mediums

