DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Five Rivers MetroParks’ 2nd Street Market invites the community to celebrate National Farmers Market Week with extended shopping hours, community art projects, live music and more, starting Sunday, Aug. 6.

On Thursday, Lynda Suda, 2nd Street Market Manager, and Chloe Brzozowski, Marie’s B. Mobile, showcased several vendors, locally grown food and more on Living Dayton. Suda says National Farmers Market week is a celebration of locally grown food and she hopes to show the importance of small farmers and farmers markets for the planet, food access and our regional economy.

Additionally, Sunset at the Market is on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and is the first of four annual themed Thursday evenings at the Market. Nearly all the Market’s indoor vendors will be on site!



