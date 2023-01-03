DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kathy Piech-Lukas with Your Dream Day joined the Living Dayton team to talk about the first official show of 2023!

Dayton’s first wedding show of 2023, A Bridal Affair, will be held on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Beavercreek and admission is free!

There will be giveaways and a gift card worth $200! Kathy said the best thing about wedding shows is the giveaways!

On the following weekend, Jan. 14-15, there will be another wedding show, the Dayton Wedding Expo and Experience, in the Wright State University Nutter Center’s McLin Gym.

