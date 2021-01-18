Dayton Philharmonic Returns to the Theater

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We’re chatting with Neal Gittleman, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic. He’s filling us in on their upcoming LIVE performances!

“On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present the first concert of the new year of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) 2020-2021 Reimagined Season entitled Beethoven 8 and Florence Price.”

