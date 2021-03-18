Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra & the Best of John Williams

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily Gibbs chats with Neal Gittleman of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. He tells us all about their upcoming performance on March 20th, honoring John Williams. You can find tickets here.

“On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra (DPO) will present the next concert of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) 2020–2021 Reimagined Season entitled The Best of John Williams.“