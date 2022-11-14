DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kathleen Clawson and Carl Rosenthal from the Dayton Opera joined us to talk about the upcoming Hometown Holiday performance.

Hometown Holiday with Amahl and the Night Visitors is the perfect introduction to opera, said Kathleen. The performance is 50 minutes long, it’s in English and it’s easy to listen to making it perfect for all ages.

Kathleen shared that this production has not been done by Dayton Opera in 30 years!

“I think it’s a story that kids and parents have heard for generations. And they come here and see it there on the stage with this fantastic music and a beautiful ending — no spoilers,” said Carl. “And I think you leave with a few new tunes in your head.”

