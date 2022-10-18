DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Dayton Music Fest is back! The 18th annual event is happening on October 21 and 22 at Blind Bob’s and Yellow Cab Tavern.

The Dayton Music Fest will showcase 20 local bands, 10 local singer-songwriters, Local MCs, DJs, and so much more! Combining Dayton Legends and classics with up and coming local favorites, the lineup features a variety of Dayton musicians!

Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Each single night is $15 at the doors. Discounted presale weekend pass sales end on Oct 20th at Midnight.

Schedule:

Friday – Oct 21 – Blind Bob’s

MC Cooley the Curator – 7pm

Yuppie – 8:15pm

SKRT – 9:05pm

K. Carter – 9:55pm

Flam Feeva – 10:45

Rattlesnake Venom Trip – 12am

Friday – Oct 21 – Yellow Cab Tavern

Songwriters in the Round – 6pm Cory Breth, Mike Bankhead, Dave Berry, Eric Cassidy, Harold Hensley

XL 427 – 8pm

1984 Draft – 8:50pm

Age Nowhere – 9:40pm

Bribing Senators – 10:30pm

Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who – 11:30pm

Saturday – Oct 22nd – Blind Bob’s

MC Cooley the Curator – 7pm

Viceroy Kings – 8:15pm

Brother O’ Brother – 9:05pm

C. Wright’s Parlour Tricks – 9:55pm

The Raging Nathans – 10:45pm

Haunting Souls – 12:00am

Saturday – Oct 22nd – Yellow Cab Tavern

Songwriters in the Round – 6pm, Denny Cottle, Ward Son, David Payne, Nautical Theme, Sharon lane

The Filthy Heathens – 8pm

Paige Beller – 8:50pm

Gran Gran – 9:40pm

Heather Redman & The Reputation – 10:30pm

The Mulchmen – 11:30pm

Click here for tickets and more details.