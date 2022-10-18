DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Dayton Music Fest is back! The 18th annual event is happening on October 21 and 22 at Blind Bob’s and Yellow Cab Tavern.
The Dayton Music Fest will showcase 20 local bands, 10 local singer-songwriters, Local MCs, DJs, and so much more! Combining Dayton Legends and classics with up and coming local favorites, the lineup features a variety of Dayton musicians!
Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors. Each single night is $15 at the doors. Discounted presale weekend pass sales end on Oct 20th at Midnight.
Schedule:
Friday – Oct 21 – Blind Bob’s
- MC Cooley the Curator – 7pm
- Yuppie – 8:15pm
- SKRT – 9:05pm
- K. Carter – 9:55pm
- Flam Feeva – 10:45
- Rattlesnake Venom Trip – 12am
Friday – Oct 21 – Yellow Cab Tavern
- Songwriters in the Round – 6pm Cory Breth, Mike Bankhead, Dave Berry, Eric Cassidy, Harold Hensley
- XL 427 – 8pm
- 1984 Draft – 8:50pm
- Age Nowhere – 9:40pm
- Bribing Senators – 10:30pm
- Amber Hargett & The Who’s Who – 11:30pm
Saturday – Oct 22nd – Blind Bob’s
- MC Cooley the Curator – 7pm
- Viceroy Kings – 8:15pm
- Brother O’ Brother – 9:05pm
- C. Wright’s Parlour Tricks – 9:55pm
- The Raging Nathans – 10:45pm
- Haunting Souls – 12:00am
Saturday – Oct 22nd – Yellow Cab Tavern
- Songwriters in the Round – 6pm, Denny Cottle, Ward Son, David Payne, Nautical Theme, Sharon lane
- The Filthy Heathens – 8pm
- Paige Beller – 8:50pm
- Gran Gran – 9:40pm
- Heather Redman & The Reputation – 10:30pm
- The Mulchmen – 11:30pm
Click here for tickets and more details.