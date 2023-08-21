DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library is holding their Writer and Author Symposium to inspire writers, motivate authors, and engage readers. This gathering is meant to connect patrons with the local writers and authors.

Tanela Hicks said folks can enjoy workshops, mini writing-themed activities, and an exploration of local authors and their books.

There will be raffles, prizes, and activities for children and teens. Something for all ages!

For more details, watch the video above or visit their website.

*This segment is Sponsored by Dayton Metro Library*