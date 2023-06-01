DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Metro Library’s Summer Reading Challenge is officially underway!

Jackie Fulwood with Dayton Metro Library joined the Living Dayton team to say they are officially flipping the script on summer reading! This year, instead of logging minutes or hours of reading, you can simply log the day for any amount of reading.

Jackie said the library is trying to encourage people under the age of 18 to develop good reading habits and as always, there will be prizes!

To sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, click here.