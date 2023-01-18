DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking to read more in 2023? Holly Richards with the Dayton Metro Library shared some book recommendations.
Whether you are looking for information or escapism, there’s something at the library for everybody!
Holly recommended the following books:
- The Violin Conspiracy: A Novel by Brendan Slocumb
- The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
- Hold Them Close: A Love Letter to Black Children by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow
You can find more recommendations as well as information about the Dayton Metro Library here.