MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The library is for everyone, and to promote literacy and normalize multilingual environments, the Miami Township Branch of the Dayton Metro Library is offering Bilingual Story Time!

According to Sanghyun Lee with the Dayton Metro Library, every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. a native speaker will read a bilingual book to children.

Although the program is aimed at children under three years old, all children are welcome.

Sanghyun said that there will be a different language every week!

