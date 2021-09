COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) -- Governor Mike DeWine announced the state's latest COVID-19 vaccine incentive program aimed at students who are currently eligible for vaccination.

The "Ohio Vax-To-School Program" will be open to all Ohioans between the ages of 12 to 25, and will be similar to Vax-a-Million's scholarship portion. Vaccinated Ohioans in that age range can enroll to receive one of five $100,000 scholarships -- which can be used for college, technical school or any other form of job training.