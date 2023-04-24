DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring is well underway, meaning a new issue of Dayton Magazine is out! We chatted with Brad Hoicowitz of Dayton Magazine about their new spring issue.

Sara Sybert shared information on The Chic Guide and what to expect at the upcoming “Best in Chic” 2023 event. From your favorite makeup artist to the interior designer who changed your home, this event celebrates the top local businesses in Dayton with their Reader’s Choice Awards.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at The Lift. Voting now open through April 30th and votes are worth double at the event!

Watch the video above for further details.