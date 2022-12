DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new year is upon us and with it brings new Dayton Live shows!

Kailey Yeakley with Dayton Live shared some of the most anticipated shows coming to Dayton in its 2023 season.

“Bluer than ever” the Blue Man Group will kick off the season in January at the Schuster Center. Kailey said is perfect for all ages! Also in January will be “Les Miserables.”

For more information, click here or watch the video above!