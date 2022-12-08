DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A cast member from Dayton Live’s “Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret” shared what to expect from the show.

Performer Gina Handy joined us to talk about the three-set show. The first set will showcase traditional holiday favorites with funky twists, the second set is completely requests and the third is a sing-along!

She said it will be held at the PNC Arts Annex from Dec. 8-11 and about 90 minutes long.

Gina also shared that there will be a themed drink and is the perfect chance to relax and enjoy.

For more information on the show, click here or watch the video above!