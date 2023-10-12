DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport and United Airlines have launched a new direct flight from the Gem City to Denver, Colorado.

The flight will depart daily from Dayton around 9 a.m. and will return at around 10:15 p.m.

The original announcement was made back in May and it is now the furthest-flying direct flight from Dayton.

Linda Hughes with Dayton International Airport said it’s important to fly in and out of local airports, like Dayton, because then, more flights will be allocated to that location.

For more details, watch the video above.

*This segment is Sponsored by Dayton International Airport*