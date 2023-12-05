DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The 17th annual Toys for Tots Holiday Pub Crawl is getting ready to crawl through the Oregon District! To participate, bring a $10 unwrapped toy for a child or donate a minimum of $10 to get a crawl card.

Jeff Jackson shared the details on how this Planned2Give event is giving a fun time, while also giving back to the community. Folks can pre-register here by donating $10 to Toys For Tots. Those that pre-register will get their first drink free!

Don’t forget an ID, as this event is 21 and up. Plus, get in the Christmas spirit! Dress like Santa, Mrs. Clause, one of their elves, or any other Christmas Character!

Visit any of the confirmed locations on Saturday, December 9th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Confirmed Participants:

Blind Bob’s

Dublin Pub

Hole in the Wall

Ned Peppers

Next Door

Newcoms

Oregon Express

Trolley Stop

For more details, watch the video above or visit their website.