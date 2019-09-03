Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Officials: 34 presumed dead after fire on scuba diving boat
Top Stories
Survey: Real estate is America’s favorite long-term investment
Beavercreek businesses continue tornado recovery
Habitat for Humanity helping tornado victims rebuild
OSP reports fewer fatal crashes during Labor Day than in 2018
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day speaks ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati
Top Stories
Dayton Public Schools responds to Dunbar player/referee incident
Hoskins powers Phillies past Reds
Dragons end season with walk-off win
Bengals reveal practice squad
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Top Stories
WYSO hosts Listener Appreciation Concert
Top Stories
Dayton Greek Festival
Dayton Tornado Relief 5K
September Events at Barnes and Noble
Fall Menu at Santa Clara Juicery
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 2 storm
Dayton Greek Festival
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Sep 3, 2019 / 03:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2019 / 03:58 PM EDT
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Survey: Real estate is America’s favorite long-term investment
Beavercreek businesses continue tornado recovery
Habitat for Humanity helping tornado victims rebuild
Pets rescued from house fire in Moraine
More Latest Video
Trending Stories
Boy who drowned in Miami Township identified
Weather
Mug Shots
Jury selected for Skylar Richardson trial
Dayton Public Schools responds to Dunbar player/referee incident
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Ohio self-defense law sees significant change in burden of proof
Family raising money to bring home Miamisburg native injured in Cambodia explosion
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN