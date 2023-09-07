DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Get the deliciousness of Greek culture to-go with this year’s Greek Fest Express! Dinner and dessert are made easy for the weekend with the help of the Dayton Greek Fest Express Drive Thru.

Christina Panagouleas-Stephens shared how you can participate and get a taste of some of the ethnic and excellent cuisine!

The drive thru is happening Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Then, Sunday, September 10, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Orders must be placed in advance on their website, and ordering will be available through Sunday, September 10.