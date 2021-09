WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) -- As congress works to finalize details for military spending, lawmakers are planning to fund a $24 million childcare center at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) emphasized the need for a newer, more practical child care facility after visiting the base Tuesday. He said the change is much needed, with the current child care center operating off-base and at an insufficient capacity.