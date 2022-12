DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Brandy Guinaugh joined the Living Dayton team to talk about the online 50/50 Dayton Dragons raffle!

According to Brandy, this is the third year for the online raffle and proceeds will go toward the Fisher House with the Dayton VA.

Brandy said that 50 percent of the raffle will go to the winner and 50 percent to the charity.

The raffle is open until Dec. 14 and you can’t win if you don’t play!

For more information on the raffle, click here or watch the video above!