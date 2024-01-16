DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau is celebrating 30 years! Bev Rose, Director of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships for Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau said their Visitors Guide is the best way to celebrate their 30th Anniversary.

Click here for a digital flipbook of the guide, or folks can call (937) 226 – 8211 and they’ll snail-mail a free copy of the Destination Dayton Visitors Guide 2024!

Bev said there are many ways that locals and visitors alike can enjoy the Gem City. On top of all of the fun activities throughout 2024, DCVB is doing a “Dayton Total Solar Eclipse Getaway Package” giveaway!

Dayton will be part of the path of the total solar eclipse happening on April 8th, 2024, and the DCVB is inviting folks to watch the celestial spectacle on the grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

For more information, click here, or watch the video above!