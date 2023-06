DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a way to give back to your community? Look no further than the Dayton Community Blood Center!

According to Mark Pompilio with CBC, there is a critically low supply of several blood types at the center.

With people traveling and out of their normal schedule, the center tends to run low in the summer, and with a holiday coming up it’s important to replenish the supply!

Click here for more information or to schedule your appointment.