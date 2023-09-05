DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In honor of National Hispanic Heritage month, Dayton & Cincinnati’s El Vaquero featured signature dishes in the Living Dayton Kitchen on Tuesday! Chef Stefanie Ornelas showcased their Cochinita Pibil and the Mole Poblano.

Starting with the Cochinita Pibil, Chef Ornelas combined marinated baked pork Yucatan style on a bed of rice with fresh green onions sprinkled on top! Then, the Mole Poblano featured shredded chicken covered with mole poblano sauce and cheese. Both entrees are served with three flour tortillas, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tomato!



For more information, click here or watch the video above!