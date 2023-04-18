DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Join Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, the Lost Boys, and the whole crew to travel to Neverland with Dayton Ballet’s Peter Pan.

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance is flying Peter, Wendy and friends into the Schuster Center from April 21-23. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, call (937) 228-3630 or visit their website. Tickets start at $5 online or in-person at the Box Office in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

For more information about performances, visit their website or watch the video above.

**This segment is Sponsored by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance**