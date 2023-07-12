DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Institute is always changing. Director and CEO Michael R. Roedige joined us to share what you can see right now at the museum.

This summer, the Dayton Art Institute is featuring three unique collections.

The museum’s new exhibition, “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper,” explores several different types of paper usage in a unique collection.

“Washi Transformed” is paired with “Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists,” which features beautiful all-women-made ceramics.

And with a more local touch, “Reflections in Time: Dayton Unit NAACP Celebrates History” showcases the African American experience.

