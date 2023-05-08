DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Art Institute is honoring military personnel and their families with free admission this summer!

According to Michael R. Roediger, director and CEO of DAI, from May 20 through Labor Day, active military and up to five members of their families can enjoy the museum for free!

“It’s just really a nice way for us to say thank you, not only to the military right here in our own community but those that are traveling through Dayton as well,” said Michael.

Michael said that DAI is a Blue Star Museum, meaning it meets all the criteria of the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families partnership: “They say we meet all the criteria that they say is important enough that people should come from the military and see what the Dayton Art Institute has to offer.”

