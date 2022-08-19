DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Raise your glasses! It’s almost time for the Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest.

DAI’s Mike Griest emphasized the importance of volunteers. Griest said they are expecting 30,000 people at this year’s festival.

“It takes more than 2000 volunteers to make Oktoberfest run, and the volunteer portal opens today,” Griest said. “We have everything from pouring beer and wine to helping sell mugs and tees, working the gate, selling coke and water, all kinds of different things that you can do to volunteer.”

Griest said they have a role for nearly everyone willing to work.

“Your admission is free, and we might be able to find some drinks for you if you come and volunteer with us,” Griest said.

According to their website it is a Dayton tradition started in 1971 and is southwest Ohio’s longest-running Oktoberfest celebration, along with the largest annual fundraiser for the museum. All money raised helps support the Dayton Art Institute.

“Oktoberfest features all the things the community has come to love about the festival, as well as some new additions for 2022!” the DAI website said. “The celebration kicks off on Friday, September 23, with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by two full days of Oktoberfest fun, from noon to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.”