DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s National Pancake Day, and Steven Pax from Day of Caring 365 is sharing how this beloved breakfast food can benefit people in need.

According to Steven, the annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 at sites across the Miami Valley. Click here to find a location near you.

Steven said the pancake brunch benefits local food banks and homeless shelters.

With these kinds of events, he said there are three main goals:

– Raise awareness about homelessness and food insecurity

– Raise funds for service providers

– Increase volunteerism

Click here for more details about the Day of Caring Pancake Brunch.