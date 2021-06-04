DAI Welcomes in “Changing Times: Art of the 1960s” Exhibition

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute welcomes visitors back with a new art installation. Check out their “Changing Times: Art of the 1960s”! We chat with curator Dr. Jerry Smith all about it.

“Admission to Changing Times: Art of the 1960s is included in museum general admission: $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7-17); free for children (ages 6 & younger). Admission is also free for museum members. Prices include admission to the Special Exhibition, all Focus Exhibitions and the museum’s collection galleries.”