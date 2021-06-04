DAI Welcomes in “Changing Times: Art of the 1960s” Exhibition

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute welcomes visitors back with a new art installation. Check out their “Changing Times: Art of the 1960s”! We chat with curator Dr. Jerry Smith all about it.

“Admission to Changing Times: Art of the 1960s is included in museum general admission: $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7-17); free for children (ages 6 & younger). Admission is also free for museum members. Prices include admission to the Special Exhibition, all Focus Exhibitions and the museum’s collection galleries.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS