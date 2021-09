FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) - Following the FDA's approval of a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose for people ages 65 plus and those at high risk, many nursing homes are gearing up to begin offering the booster once approved by the CDC.

At Wickshire Senior Living in Fairborn, Vice President of Clinical Operations Maggie Dewey is excited for the potential booster. "We're really truly hoping that this additional dose provides us with the efficacy and protection for our older adults that reside within our communities," said Dewey.