DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Custom Design the Piece of Your Dreams with Elizabeth Diamond Company. On top of customizable options, EDC has some remarkable deals for the month of March!

Patrick Tuller, General Manager of EDC, said the shop has state of the art equipment, master Goldsmiths, and can restore heirloom pieces, all making the perfect chance to create a one-of-kind piece for yourself or your loved one.

For the whole month of March, custom design pieces will be 20% off. For more information, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Elizabeth Diamond Company.*