DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – With summer travel challenges keeping many people at home, one travel method is once again surging in popularity. Ben Young, AAA Manager of Content & Publications shared what to expect if you’re cruising and to share how to find great cruise deals.

“There’s a lot of pent up demand because a lot of people haven’t cruised in the past 2 years, and there’s such a dedicated following to cruising” Young said. “Recently a lot of cruise lines have started relaxing some of their vaccination and testing requirements, which makes it so much easier for families in multi generational groups to get back to cruising.”

Young said demand for cruises is facing a major surge.

“Lines like Norwegian have seen a 40% increase in tickets since pre-pandemic and Carnival is seeing double the bookings they were getting before,” Young said.