DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Shaquille O’Neal restaurant, Big Chicken, has landed in Austin Landing! We talked with Cheryl from Big Chicken about the opening of their newest location, right here in the Miami Valley.

Setting franchise sale records over the weekend after their opening on August 11. The demand has been so great, Cheryl says they flew employees in to help with labor.

The question on everyone’s minds…is Shaq coming to Miami Valley? Cheryl says yes! However, they are not releasing what day, so the best way to find out is by visiting Big Chicken frequently!