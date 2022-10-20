DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Illusionist and magic master, Criss Angel has some tricks up his sleeve with his newest show. “Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars” premieres Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. on Dayton’s CW.

In each episode of “Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars,” two celebrities train with Criss and learn his revolutionary magic tricks to compete and perform. They perform in front of a panel of three judges: Criss Angel, comedian Loni Love and master magician Lance Burton.

Celebrity guests slated to compete in Season 1 of CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS include model Cynthia Bailey, actor Corbin Bleu, actor Miles Brown, choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and many more.