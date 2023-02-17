DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – No time is a bad time for cream puffs! For gluten-free and vegan folks, Purely Sweet Bakery has just the treat for you!
Jennifer Orcutt and Thomas Combs, of Purely Sweet Bakery, shared techniques and necessary ingredients for these delicious desserts.
Ingredients:
Dough
- 2 oz water
- 4 oz Milk
- 4 oz Unsalted Butter
- 5 oz Purely Sweet Bakery GF Flour Blend
- 3 Eggs
- 1 T Organic Sugar
- ½ t Sea Salt
House made whipped cream
- 3 ½ C Heavy whipping cream
- ½ C Organic Powdered Sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Pastry Crème Filling
- 2 c Heavy Whipping Cream
- 0.5 oz Vanilla extract
- 3 oz Egg Yolks
- 4 oz Whole Eggs
- 2 oz Unsalted Butter
- 4 oz Organic Cane Sugar
- 5 oz Arrowroot Starch
Chocolate ganache
- 1 C Mini Chocolate Chips
- ½ C Heavy Whipping Cream
For the full details, click the video above.