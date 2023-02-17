DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – No time is a bad time for cream puffs! For gluten-free and vegan folks, Purely Sweet Bakery has just the treat for you!

Jennifer Orcutt and Thomas Combs, of Purely Sweet Bakery, shared techniques and necessary ingredients for these delicious desserts.

Ingredients:

Dough

2 oz water

4 oz Milk

4 oz Unsalted Butter

5 oz Purely Sweet Bakery GF Flour Blend

3 Eggs

1 T Organic Sugar

½ t Sea Salt

House made whipped cream

3 ½ C Heavy whipping cream

½ C Organic Powdered Sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pastry Crème Filling

2 c Heavy Whipping Cream

0.5 oz Vanilla extract

3 oz Egg Yolks

4 oz Whole Eggs

2 oz Unsalted Butter

4 oz Organic Cane Sugar

5 oz Arrowroot Starch

Chocolate ganache

1 C Mini Chocolate Chips

½ C Heavy Whipping Cream

For the full details, click the video above.