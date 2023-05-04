DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mother’s Day is quickly approaching and CozyMelts is offering two events to honor your mom!

According to Chelsey Phillips with CozyMelts, on Friday, May 12, there will be a Humble Bumble Class where you can decorate a plate for or with your mom!

On the following Saturday, May 13, there will be a Mosiacs with Mom class where you can design your own mosaic.

CozyMelts will give you all of the materials you need for the mosaic, then you can make whatever you want!

Chelsey said that these events are great for spending time with your mom, or even for making a gift for her.

For more information or to register for a class, click here.