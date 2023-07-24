DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The countdown to Celtic Fest is on! Shawn Kain joined us to talk about what you can expect this year.

Spanning three days, Celtic Fest will take place at RiverScape MetroPark for a weekend full of culture and entertainment. The schedule is as follows:

Friday: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shawn said there will be authentic food, merchandise as well as traditional dancers and music. On Sunday, there will even be an Irish Gaelic Mass!

Admission to the event is free and there will be plenty of parking.

For more information, click here.