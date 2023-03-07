DAYTON, Ohio — Ever heard of a sweet pickle? How about a cotton candy wrapped pickle? Cloudy Days Cotton Candy shared their Sweet & Tangy Wrap, which is a whole pickle wrapped in watermelon cotton candy.

Ronald Jackson, owner of Cloudy Days said, “don’t knock it til you try it!”

Simple ingredients, and a very unique item, but the key to making this cotton candy pickle? Blotting the pickle until it’s dry! If the pickle is covered in juice, all the cotton candy will dissolve.

Jackson also shared their cotton candy cake, a combination of three layers and flavors of cotton candy. Watermelon on the bottom, blue raspberry in the middle, and pink vanilla on the top with fruity pebbles on the top and bottom of the cake.

Visit their website to see where their truck will located that week!