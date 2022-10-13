DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cory Thompson from “What the Dilla?!” joined us to make some delicious quesadillas!

The new “What the Dilla?!” food truck is all about quesadillas, however, they do serve chips, salsa and queso.

Many yummy tacos from the sister truck “What the Taco?!” can be found in quesadilla form on the new food truck’s menu.

In the Living Dayton Kitchen, Cory makes a delicious Mushroom Explosion Quesadilla, the spicy Susie-Q quesadilla and a Southwest Baked Bean quesadilla.

Find out all the ingredients in the video above!

You can find both of Cory’s food trucks at the Charm at the Farm event in Lebanon this weekend!