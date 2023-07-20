DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Taco Thursday is even better when it’s with Condado Tacos! Brooke Rybicki from Condado joined the team in the Living Dayton kitchen and shared the delicious details of their Southwest Midwest Taco and what folks can expect for Restaurant Week.

Not only is their Southwest Midwest Taco tasty, but it’s also going towards a good cause. For every Southwest Midwest taco purchased, Condado will donate the equivalent of one meal to Feeding America.

Ingredients for the Southwest Midwest taco:

Sweet Lucy shell

Roasted chicken

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Corn salsa

Black beans

Southwest sauce

Cotija cheese

For more details on Restaurant week and the full segment, watch the video above.