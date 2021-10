1 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in …

Widespread supply chain disruptions causing price …

Team of the Week: Preble Shawnee Arrows

Get rid of your Styrofoam at recycling event Saturday

Ribbon cutting held for $17M Dayton bridge project

Tri-Village Schools adds therapy dog to district

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gets flu vaccine, encourages …

Suicide prevention organization to host walk in Dayton

City leaders discuss next steps in Dayton Police …

72-year-old man killed in Springfield crash

Community confronts city leaders over Owensby case