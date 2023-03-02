DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A wonderful series of music is returning to the Dayton Art Institute for 2023!

According to Elaine Gounaris with DAI, the Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series has been popular and well-loved for over a decade.

A total of six shows will be taking place throughout March, April, July, August, October and November!

The events start at 5:30 p.m., but Elaine said many people will come early and take a walk around the DAI.

