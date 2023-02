DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – While they’re known for their meats and sauces, Company 7 BBQ also has delectable drinks to complement their main entrees.

Patrick Murty shows the Living Dayton Team how to make one of their delicious cocktails, a classic Manhattan with a Company 7 twist.

Additionally, their lunch special is a sandwich, a bag of chips, and a pickle. Their sausage sandwich is a perfect item for your mid-day meal.

Ingredients:

House made pork sausage

Cheddar Cheese

Bun

Barbeque sauce