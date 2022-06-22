DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – While they’re known for their meats, Company 7 BBQ also has delectable sides to compliment their main entrees. Patrick shows us how to make one of their delicious side dishes (or desserts), the Sweet Potato Casserole.
by: Liza Mahachek
