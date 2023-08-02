DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Company 7 BBQ’s Pitboss Patrick Murty showcased their signature jalapeno poppers on Wednesday at the Living Dayton Kitchen!

Murty mixes cream cheese, parmesan cheese and smoked sausage and carefully stuffs each jalapeno. He uses either spicy or regular sausage for the recipe, and once the jalapenos are filled it goes back in the smoker!

Company 7’s signature jalapeno poppers are served with their southwest sauce, which is a combination of their captain carolina sauce, chipotle pepper, cayenne and more!



For more information, hours and menu options, click here or watch the video above!