DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Come Together, a Rooftop Beatles Tribute Festival is back for the 5th year, on the roof of The Yellow Cab Tavern, as an ode to the final live Beatles performance on the roof of their recording studio.

Happening on August 18th and 19th at Yellow Cab Tavern, this concert is one you won’t want to miss.

Event organizer, Brian Johnson said the festival has always been well supported, with family friendly fun and different elements for all ages. Come Together offers more than just live music. There will be food trucks, a beer garden and an afterparty.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Aug 18th and 19th, with music starting at 7 p.m. and an after party beginning at 9:30 p.m.

